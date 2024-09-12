‘I’m so sorry’: Hardin County man charged with father’s murder issues tearful apology

By Lauren Adams

RADCLIFF, Kentucky (WLKY) — Inside a Hardin County courtroom, his voice cracking with emotion, Tyler Sheroan expressed regret at what happened inside his parent’s home last October.

“I want everyone to know I love my father, and not a day goes by that his memory is not felt by me. I am so sorry about all of this,” Sheroan said.

Radcliff Police say 70-year-old Mike Sheroan was found beaten and stabbed inside his home. The circumstances remain unclear, but investigators say on the day of the attack, his son took an unknown amount of prescription drugs.

In court, Tyler Sheroan said he could not explain his actions.

But his mother and the victim’s wife, Lisa Sheroan, said their son had schizophrenia and had not received proper care.

“I want people to know my son is not evil. He loved his dad, and this has been a tragedy for our entire family,” Lisa Sheroan said.

adcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said the tragedy went well beyond the four walls of the family’s home.

“Anytime you have a crime like this occur in your community, it hurts. It hurts all of us,” Cross said. “Especially when we have one where the family members are the victims and family members are the defendants, the ones that committed the crime.”

On Tuesday, the judge approved a plea deal, putting Sheroan behind bars for 30 years. It was hard to call it justice, Lisa Sheroan said, because she said she’s not only lost her husband but also her son.

Moving forward, Sheroan said, “Mike would have wanted me to forgive our son. He was a good Christian and believed in forgiveness.”

In court, Tyler Sheroan said he is working to earn that forgiveness.

“I’m going away for a long time, but while I’m gone, I’ll work on myself and become a better version of me, to not allow the memory of my father to be in vain,” he said.

As part of the plea agreement, Sheroan will get credit for time served but will not be eligible for parole.

