Erie Zoo’s Canada Lynx kittens make public debut

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WSEE) — The Erie Zoo’s Canada Lynx kittens, Willow and Jade, made their public debut earlier this week.

The zoo said they area prioritizing the kitten’s comfort since the kittens are new to the outdoor exhibit. At this time the kittens will have access to both the indoor and outdoor space while they settle in. Because of this, the kittens may not always be visible.

The zoo is asking for the public’s understanding.

Furthermore, the zoo said the kittens schedule is also influenced by their father, Hunter. Hunter will be outdoors overnight and may not always want to come inside in the morning.

The zoo says there is a possibility of reintroducing Hunter to the famil after a week or so to see if the mother, Roxy, will accept it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.