COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a water main break on Cheerful rd and Oro Blanco.

This is near Austin Bluffs and Barnes on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

CSPD says that the intersection is closed and asks that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story.