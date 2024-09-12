3 taken to hospital with burn injuries after pipeline explosion in Maysville

By Alyse Jones and Jonathan Greco

MAYSVILLE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities say three people were taken to hospitals after a pipeline exploded Wednesday morning at a substation in Maysville.

The explosion was at a substation owned by Enerfin Resources off Highway 19 between Wallville Road and Highway 74. Garvin County Emergency Management Director Dave Johnson said the three injured people were taken to OU Health and Baptist for burns suffered during the explosion.

Authorities did not release information about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

“Obviously we’re very concerned about them and their families. We’ve talked to a couple family members at this point,” Brent Warton, the director of midstream operations at Enerfin Resources, said.

Johnson said the substation was undergoing normal maintenance when the explosion occurred.

“They’re all long-time employees – 10-plus years,” Warton said. “We obviously have safety protocols in place. These guys were following all the safety rules as it appears.”

Company employees shut off valves and secured the scene, and multiple fire crews responded to the scene.

The main fire was extinguished quickly, and Johnson said crews are still putting out hot spots in nearby grassy areas. Fire crews from Maysville, Lindsay, Rush Creek and Elmore City responded to the scene.

“The grass fires and surrounding fire was a result of a flash fire from a vapor cloud ignition. They got it put out very, very quickly. Within 45 minutes, they had the scene safe,” Johnson said. “The company responded in a very timely fashion. They helped secure the area, isolated and closed all the valves. They did a great job helping. The fire departments did a great job.”

Johnson told KOCO 5 that the next step is for Enerfin Resources to conduct an internal investigation into what happened. The company said answers as to what caused the explosion should come in the next few days.

Maysville is a town in Garvin and McClain counties that is about 50 miles south of Oklahoma City.

