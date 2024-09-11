Tips for going away to college, noncompete agreements, ‘self-love pods’: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The words “Titanic moment” are probably the last thing you want to hear on a boat, but that was the phrase used by one passenger on the Carnival Spirit after the cruise ship unexpectedly struck an iceberg in Alaska.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Tough transition: Going off to college can be rough for teens, and many of them arrive on campus with a lot of baggage. A psychologist offers five tips for parents to support their children’s mental health.

2️⃣ Noncompete agreements: Although your employer might require you to sign one, there are many instances when it may not be enforceable. Here’s what you should know.

3️⃣ Hot stuff: Astronomers observed the detailed motions of giant gas bubbles on the surface of a nearby star for the first time. The orbs are 75 times the size of the sun, and they rise and fall like the inside of a lava lamp.

4️⃣ Catastrophe compassion: Unlike most zombie movies where it’s everyone for themselves, in reality, most people take care of one another when something terrible happens. An expert says there are plenty of examples of people stepping up to help during disasters.

5️⃣ ‘Self-love pods’: More and more people are going it alone, and travel is no exception. That’s why one hotel is offering a package for single guests to “re-explore their own sexuality.”

Watch this

🔥 Raging wildfire: A dramatic timelapse video shows a blaze sweeping across Santiago Peak in Southern California. Several large fires forced authorities to order evacuations.

Top headlines

• Harris still faces tight race with Trump despite strong debate performance

• Mother of Apalachee High School shooter apologizes to victims’ families in open letter

• 23 years later, September 11 families continue quest for accountability from Saudi Arabia

Check this out

👑 ‘Could be anyone’: A new sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with their two corgis has received mixed reviews in the latest royal art controversy.

7

🥦 That’s the number of critical nutrients that billions of people worldwide aren’t getting enough of, according to a new study. Here’s how to include them in your diet.

Quotable

🇪🇸 Bad behavior: The popular tourist destination posted signs around the city urging British tourists to keep their clothes on and act appropriately.

Quiz time

📱 Which country just announced plans to set a minimum age limit for children to use social media?

﻿A. Australia

B. China

C. France

D. Canada

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

🎤 Steady success: It might seem like pop singer Chappell Roan just exploded on the scene in the past few months, but her rise to stardom has been 10 years in the making.

Good vibes

😂 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Don’t Tell Comedy’s innovative approach to stand-up is changing the industry, and comedians say that’s a good thing. It’s very different from your average comedy show.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. Australia plans to enforce a minimum age limit for social media use, citing concerns about mental and physical health.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

