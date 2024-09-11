Panel to investigate 7 autopsies performed by Michael McGee, ex-Ramsey Co. medical examiner

By Stephen Swanson, WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says it’s honing in on seven autopsies performed by former medical examiner Michael McGee amid a yearslong investigation.

County Attorney John Choi launched a review in 2021 of 215 autopsies performed by McGee during his tenure between 1985 and 2019, the year he resigned.

Choi made the move following the decision to overturn the death sentence of prolific sex offender Alfonso Rodriguez in the 2003 murder of Dru Sjodin due to McGee’s involvement in the trial. North Dakota appeals court Judge Ralph Erickson accused McGee of “guessing” on the witness stand, and delivering “unreliable, misleading and inaccurate” testimony. Rodriguez’s murder sentence still stands.

Several punishments from cases involving McGee’s reports and testimony have already been changed or thrown out entirely. In some cases.

Choi tasked the nonprofit Prosecutors’ Center for Excellence to head the inquiry. In a joint press conference on Wednesday morning, Choi and Kristine Hamann, the center’s founder and executive director, announced the creation of a panel comprised of three “esteemed medical examiners” from outside of Minnesota.

The trio, which they say has no connection to McGee, will do a “deep dive” into his conclusions in those seven cases.

Hamann said in the first two phases of the investigation, they examined whether McGee’s testimonies or reports on the cause and manner of death may have been “erroneous or misstated, and contributed to a defendant’s conviction.”

Investigators scoured through trial and grand jury transcripts, medical examiner files, crime scene photos, police reports and complaints, appellate decisions and more.

They concluded that in 119 of the cases, the cause and manner of death weren’t an issue. And in 89 cases, McGee didn’t have much involvement.

Hamann stressed her group hasn’t made any conclusions on the remaining cases.

“They need to have further review by medical experts to understand the significance and the impact that (McGee) had on those seven cases,” Hamann said.

Since 2011, some of McGee’s work in more than a dozen Minnesota counties, and even some Wisconsin counties, has faced scrutiny.

In an interview last year with WCCO’s Esme Murphy, Choi said it all began with the exoneration of Michael Hanson, a Douglas County man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2004 death of his infant daughter.

“There was a judge in Douglas County who had come to the conclusion that, in an infant death case, (McGee’s) conclusions were false or misleading,” Choi said. “So because of that we did a very narrow review around infant death cases and we found a number of things. We found that Dr. McGee hadn’t been connected to the latest research on that topic, and he wasn’t participating in the Association of Medical Examiners.”

Choi and Hamann gave no specific timeline for phase three’s completion.

