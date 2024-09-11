NYC pizzerias swap celebrity photos for 9/11 first responders: “Have suffered mentally, physically, emotionally for 23 years”

By Alecia Reid

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A number of pizzerias across New York City are honoring 9/11 first responders for answering the call 23 years ago.

Half a dozen pizza shops – including Lombardi’s, America’s First Pizzeria, and Prince Street Pizza – have created “Walls of Honor,” where celebrity photos have been swapped out for World Trade Center responders who are all still living with 9/11-related illnesses.

This is the first year for the Walls of Honor campaign. The FealGood Foundation partnered with Rethink to select the honorees after they put a call for submissions out on social media.

“These men and women have suffered mentally, physically, emotionally for 23 years. And let’s pay them back,” said John Feal, with the FealGood Foundation.

Tony Soza, the general manager at Prince Street Pizza, plans on keeping the faces of the 33 men and women up for a while.

“Keep it for the whole month, and also … we’ll save it for next year. Every year we’re going to do that,” he said.

Customers voice appreciation for 9/11 “Walls of Honor”

Customers seemed to appreciate the honor.

“I do think it’s very important to keep the memory alive,” customer DeAnthony Clarke said.

“You can see a CEO of a company come in and see the 9/11 wall, but you could also see someone that works at a convenience store and they’re gonna see the same thing, so I think it’s beautiful,” customer Miguel Godinez said.

Keeping the memory alive is important, particularly for those whose lives have been affected by the tragedy 23 years ago.

“My mom’s best friend worked in the building when it crashed down. And then my dad’s mother worked there, my grandmother. So they both had major losses in their lives,” Clarke said.

