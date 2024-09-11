Former member of Danity Kane accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual battery in new lawsuit

By Sandra Gonzalez and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Dawn Richard, a former member of Danity Kane, a musical group formed by Sean “Diddy” Combs as part of the MTV reality series “Making the Band,” has accused the producer of sexual battery, sexual harassment and false imprisonment, among other allegations, in a complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court.

The filing further alleges that Richard witnessed Combs “brutally beat” his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, including instances where Richard claims to have seen Combs choke, strangle, slap, punch and strike Venture with objects.

“On many occasions, Ms. Richard tried to intervene, offering Ms. Ventura support and encouragement to leave Mr. Combs,” the claim states. “Each time, Mr. Combs learned of her efforts to help Ms. Ventura and became enraged, threatening Ms. Richard’s life with statements such as ‘you want to die today,’ ‘I make n***** go missing’ and ‘I end people.’”

Erica Wolff, Combs’ attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to CNN and accused Richard of having a financial motive.

“It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court,” the statement said, in part.

Combs was seen earlier this year in a 2016 video published by CNN grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Ventura. Combs had previously denied Ventura’s allegations of assault, which were part of a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November 2023.

Two days after the video was published, Combs apologized for his actions seen in the video.

Ventura’s attorney declined to comment on the alleged instances of violence described in Richard’s lawsuit.

In her complaint, Richard also alleges that then-Interscope Records chief Jimmy Iovine witnessed one instance of Combs’ abusive behavior toward Ventura and that the company was aware that Combs “was dangerous around females” and “willing to brazenly batter a female in public.”

Interscope is listed among the defendants in the suit, as well as Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises. Iovine is not named as a defendant.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Iovine and Interscope Records, which Iovine co-founded but left in 2014.

The allegations

Richard appeared in two seasons of “Making the Band” and one season of the spin-off “Making His Band,” both of which aired on MTV in the mid- and late-2000s. She would return to the franchise in 2020 as a judge on a reboot of the series.

Danity Kane released two albums in 2006 and 2008, respectively. They disbanded in 2009.

Most of Richard’s claims stem from her experience making the TV show and her time as part of the musical groups.

The lawsuit alleges Combs “regularly referred to the five women as ‘bitches’ and ‘hoes’ and denigrated their physical appearances” and during Richard’s tenure in the bands “required her to remain at his various residences and studios” while “depriving” her and her bandmates of “basic needs such as adequate food and sleep.”

The complaint also details an alleged instance in 2008 where Combs conducted a business meeting with Richard at his Miami home “while dressed only in his underwear.” When Richard asked Combs to put on clothes “he refused stating, ‘This is my f**king house.’”

Combs formed a musical trio known as Diddy – Dirty Money with Richard and artist Kalenna Harper in 2009. That group disbanded in 2012.

While working with Combs in this capacity, the claim alleges Richard witnessed multiple instances of Combs committing acts of physical violence against Ventura. Following one of these instances, in which Richard claims to have witnessed Combs throwing a hot pan of eggs at Ventura, Combs dismissed it as a “lover’s argument” and threatened Richard, saying “if you say anything, there will be consequences,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Mr. Combs further warned that ‘people end up missing,’” the claim states. “Being threatened while locked for over 20 minutes in a small, enclosed space with Mr. Combs after observing Mr. Combs violently assault Ms. Ventura the day before, Ms. Richard was terrified and genuinely believed that Mr. Combs would follow through on his threats.”

Richard was present at multiple parties in which she allegedly witnessed Combs and his guests “violating incapacitated young women,” according to the complaint.

Additionally, the claims states, between 2009 and 2011, Combs repeatedly ordered Richard to strip down to her underwear and made remarks about her body, would enter her changing room while she was undressed and grope her bare buttocks and chest area near her breasts.

Richard also alleges that she was left in a locked car with no heat or access to her personal belongings for over two hours after an argument with Combs in December 2010, prior to an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Richard worked with Combs again in 2020, as a judge on a reboot of “Making the Band,” and in summer 2023, as a composer on one of the songs featured on Combs’ album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” for which, the complaint claims, Richard did not receive any compensation.

Richard is seeking damages and a trial by jury.

Ongoing legal issues

The complaint is among ten made against Combs since last November and the ninth overall accusing him of sexual assault, one of which is Ventura’s now-settled claim.

Another lawsuit accused his son Christian Combs of sexual assault, and Sean Combs is accused of aiding and abetting. Combs and his son have denied the allegations against them.

His attorneys have issued motions to dismiss many of the claims against him.

The lawsuits Combs is facing are civil cases, but CNN reported in May that federal investigators were prepared to utilize a grand jury, according to sources familiar with the probe, signaling that the US Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs.

While the investigation is ongoing, there is no indication whether Combs will be indicted.

