Viral TikTok calls out City of Sacramento for replacing damaged streetlamps with traffic cones

By Tori Apodaca

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A TikTok recently went viral calling out the City of Sacramento for replacing damaged streetlamps with orange traffic cones.

The TikToker kept track of when some of the streetlamps fell during storms or accidents. Some of the electrical wiring where they once stood has been covered by a cone for what he believes is over a year.

“There appears to be some kind of a hold up on replacing lamp posts,” said Greg Cotta, owner of Seasons Coffee. “That is beyond my comprehension.”

Cotta told CBS13 that he called 311 when a car hit the streetlamp behind his business on O and 24th Street.

“Four months went by, there’s still a parking cone there,” he said. “I don’t know why.”

It is a trend happening around downtown that the TikToker documented with timestamps.

A second TikTok revealed action by the city after it was called out. The infamous orange cone in front of Pizza Supreme Being, where the owner was known to create social media videos, was replaced with a shiny new street lamp.

The City of Sacramento said about 700 of its 40,000 streetlights need repairs like the several lights we found coned around downtown.

A city spokesperson said that the cones are part of putting the area into a “safe” position until crews can make the final repairs. In some cases, the cones protect exposed elements from the damaged streetlights.

How does the city prioritize repairs?

The city said the highest priority is emergency repairs where they remove poles that have fallen and secure the wiring.

It then comes down to staff availability to do underground work and get the replacement parts.

The busiest repair time is during the winter when storms knock down the streetlights or trees, causing hazards for the community.

“I do have faith that the city was making sure it was done safely,” Cotta said.

A little less lighting may not impact day-to-day business around downtown, but the orange cones are shining a light on other city issues that Cotta thinks need solutions.

“I think the reason this whole story caught traction is because it’s kind of a lightning rod and kind of reflects some of the subtle things going on around town that maybe aren’t being as taken care of as quickly as we need,” Cotta said.

The City of Sacramento said it has 10 dedicated staff members who maintain over 40,000 streetlights and 850 traffic signals. The average cost can vary, but the city said the streetlamp by Seasons Coffee has a price tag of about $4,300.

“Final streetlight repairs are prioritized and completed based on factors including obtaining all the replacement parts as well as staff availability. Additionally, many of the streetlight repairs require underground work which is more labor intensive and time consuming and can delay completion,” the city said in a statement. “We encourage residents to report any streetlight or traffic signal that is out or damaged to 3-1-1 so that crews can assess and prioritize appropriately for repair.”

