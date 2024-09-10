TSA agents finding more guns at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — TSA officers prevented more guns from making it onto a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend.

It’s always frustrating when a firearm is found at the security checkpoint, but it’s even more discouraging to see it happen on the week our country is remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

It is one of the biggest no-nos when flying, but it keeps happening at Pittsburgh International Airport and other airports.

TSA officers intercepted a loaded handgun with 12 bullets belonging to a West Virginia man on Saturday, and another one loaded with nine bullets, packed alongside nine more bullets, in a Washington County man’s carry-on bag.

The two guns were found at the airport just days before the nation marks 23 years since 9/11. The TSA was created in direct response to the terrorist attacks that day.

“You have to keep in mind that Wednesday is the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 that clearly impacted our nation, and 23 years later, you think that people know you can’t bring any weapons on a plane. Yet, we continue to see people bringing their firearms to checkpoints,” said Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson.

The total number of guns stopped by TSA at Pittsburgh International is up to 32 this year.

Forty-four guns were intercepted at the airport last year. Twenty-six firearms were found at the checkpoint in 2022.

“We still have four months left in the year. We really have another full quarter of the year to go. It’s not looking good in terms of setting a new record because it’s not the type of record we want to set. We would much rather see fewer people bringing their guns to our airport,” Farbstein said.

She said when a security threat item is detected, the checkpoint lanes stop until police respond and remove the bag and firearm from the x-ray machine.

“That means everybody in that line either has to wait until it’s resolved, or they’re asked to move to another line. Either way, they’re going to be delayed,” said Farbstein.

There is a right way to travel with a firearm. Nobody can have access to it during a flight.

“You want to make sure it’s unloaded, it’s packed in a locked hard-sided case, and then you take that case to the airline check-in counter, and you declare you want to fly with it,” Farbstein said.

She said if someone is caught with a gun at airport security, they could face a criminal citation or arrest by police, and the TSA may impose civil penalties that can reach up to $15,000.

“The most common excuse we hear is, ‘I forgot I had my gun with me.’ It’s just inexcusable. The second most common excuse is, ‘My spouse packed my bag.’ If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times,” Farbstein said.

Travelers also can’t carry parts of a firearm, ammunition, airsoft, BB, or replica guns in their carry-on bags.

