‘It was unnecessarily violent.’ 2 women doused with gasoline, lit on fire after arriving to work in Detroit

By WXYZ Web Team

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An investigation is underway after two women were doused with gasoline and set on fire after they arrived at work in Detroit on Monday morning.

Chief of the Detroit Fire Department Fire Investigation Division, Dennis Richardson, said both of the women were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital and they are currently listed in temporary serious condition with burns to their upper torso, face, neck and shoulder areas.

The women reportedly arrived to work at 1040 West Grand Boulevard just after 6 a.m. when the attack happened.

“It was unnecessarily violent and vicious. I think the citizens of this city are tired of this type of action. I know I am,” said Richardson.

Richardson said the suspect poured the gasoline from outside of the vehicle before setting it on fire.

“I heard some ladies screaming … I seen the inside of her car was engulfed in flames,” said Thomas Saldana, a witness. “Just walked up to it and lit them on fire, I heard nothing but screaming.”

Saldana said he recognized the suspect, calling him a former coworker. He said he helped knock the suspect off his bike and two other people reportedly held him until police arrived.

Fire officials say police are now investigating.

We’re told the suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.