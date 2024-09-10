Blinken slams Israel after IDF says its forces likely shot slain American activist

By Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called for “fundamental changes” to the way Israeli forces operate in the occupied West Bank after the killing of American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi at a protest last week.

Blinken’s sharply worded rebuke came after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it was “highly likely” that Eygi was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire.”

In its initial inquiry into the incident, the IDF said that the shot was not aimed at the activist, but at “the key instigator” of a “violent riot” at the Beita Junction where it said Palestinians burned tires and hurled rocks at Israeli security forces. It didn’t name the alleged instigator.

At a news conference in London on Tuesday, Blinken said Eygi’s killing was “unprovoked and unjustified” and demanded changes to the rules of engagement of Israel forces operating in the West Bank.

“No one, no one should be shot and killed for attending a protest. No one should have to put their life at risk just for expressing their views,” he said. “Now we have the second American citizen killed at the hands of Israeli security forces. It’s not acceptable. It has to change. And we’ll be making that clear to the senior-most members of the Israeli government.”

Blinken added that the United States had “long seen” reports of Israeli forces ignoring extremist settler violence against Palestinians and reports of excessive force by Israeli forces against Palestinians.

The 26-year-old activist, who was born in Turkey, was shot while taking part in a weekly protest against an Israeli settlement near the Palestinian village of Beita. All Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Eygi, a recent graduate of the University of Washington, had been volunteering with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), the same pro-Palestinian activist group as Rachel Corrie, a US citizen killed in 2003 while attempting to stop an Israeli bulldozer from demolishing Palestinian homes in Gaza.

The ISM said that its protest on September 6 was peaceful.

The IDF said on Tuesday that an investigation was launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID), the findings of which will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps.

Eygi’s family had blamed Israel for her killing and called on US leaders for an independent investigation, saying an Israel-led probe would be inadequate.

Violence from the Israeli offensive in Gaza since the Hamas-led October 7 attacks has spilled into the occupied West Bank in recent months.

In recent months, the US has unveiled a series of sanctions targeting Israel settler violence against Palestinians.

The IDF began a major raid in multiple parts of the territory last month, bulldozing highways and razing buildings in the process. OIn Tuesday, at least two Palestinians – a man and a woman – were killed during an Israeli military incursion in the city of Tulkarem, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

Israeli troops and settlers have killed 692 Palestinians, including 158 children, in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, whose figures do not distinguish between militants and civilians.

CNN’s Kareem Khadder contributed reporting.