HEALTHY COLORADO: New study looks at impact of saline nasal drops on kids with colds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In today's Health Colorado Segment, we are gearing up for this year's cold and flu season.

We all know what a headache this time of year can be, especially if you have kids.

A recent study suggests there might be a way to reduce the impact of colds on kids. According to the Center for Infection Disease Research and Policy, a randomized controlled trial was presented at the European Respiratory Society that suggested that simple nasal drops can reduce the length of the common cold in children by two days.

In the video above, KRDO13 Health Expert, Dr. Neha Sharma joins the show to discuss these findings and what they mean.