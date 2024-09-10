Friends honor teen killed in Joppatowne High shooting with tattoos: “Going to make him proud”

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A group of friends got tattoos to honor 15-year-old Warren Grant, who died after he was shot inside Joppatowne High School last week.

“He will forever be my best friend and I just know I’m going to make him proud,” one friend said.

Police said a 16-year-old student allegedly pulled a gun from his backpack and shot Grant during a fight in the bathroom on Sept. 6. Grant died of his injuries.

The 16-year-old, which WJZ is not naming because of his age, is being charged as an adult for first-degree murder. The suspect was denied bail.

The tattoos commemorating Grant are on the arms and wrists of several friends as they mourn his sudden death.

“I loved him so much,” one teen said. “He was so sweet.”

Grant is remembered as a teenager who “loved everybody.”

“Like, always there for everybody, right or wrong. Warren is always there,” a friend said.

Classes at Joppatowne High are canceled until Thursday and school leaders are offering grief counseling at three locations in the community.

