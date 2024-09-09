Widefield School District 3 awarded $2 million to support STEM education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Widefield School District 3 will receive a $2 million Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant that will help fund science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) experiential learning for all students K-12.

"We are incredibly grateful for DoDEA's investment in STEM education within our district and for their support and commitment in helping us develop the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technology leaders," Superintendent Aaron Hoffman said. "This funding not only enhances the resources and opportunities available to our elementary students, but also fosters a culture of innovation and critical thinking that will benefit all of our students for years to come."

According to the district, the grant will allow for kindergartners through fifth graders to engage with a robust system of STEM materials, including science experiments, technology projects, engineering challenges, math activities and makerspace equipment.

"Introducing students early to STEM programming is key for equipping them with the skills they will need to thrive in our competitive job market," Shane Skalla, director of Innovation and Alternative Education, said. "STEM-skilled graduates are highly sought after by employers across various industries, giving them a clear advantage in the workforce."

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics predicts over 11 million STEM job openings in 2023 – twice as many as non-STEM job openings.

You can learn more about STEM & Innovation in WSD3 at stem.wsd3.org.