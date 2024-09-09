“Something was off” Friends recount the night before El Paso County woman’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After a man confessed to murdering his wife last week, friends are stepping forward with new information about the woman who was found dead at a trail about 800 feet from the couple's home.

Jian Chan leaves behind two kids and a large group of friends, all of whom congregate at Lifetime Fitness daily and meet up at least once a month.

Her friend, Samantha, says she would see Jian seven times a week, at the very least. She hadn't planned to see Jian Chan the Friday before her murder, but Jian insisted on seeing her for a few minutes.

"I need you to come, come visit me, she said it three times, I remember that she was so persistent," Samantha said.

Samantha is choosing not to use her last name for privacy reasons.

Another friend, who had only known her for six months, said she knew something was off when she dropped her off at home for the last time.

"I knew when I dropped her off the last time that something wasn't right, I could tell she was nervous and she didn't feel right about going home. And I dropped her off at her house and I felt really bad just driving away. But I didn't know what was wrong and that was the last time I saw her," Natalie Wirth said.

The friend group says that Jian was always happy and generous. They remembered her as a loving mother and genuine friend.

To help with funeral expenses, click here.