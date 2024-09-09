Sacramento’s Tower Bridge transformed for one of city’s biggest culinary events

By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Sacramento’s Tower Bridge was transformed into an elegant spot to see and be seen on Sunday night at the Tower Bridge Dinner, a feast to celebrate the food culture of Sacramento.

“It’s five courses, five chefs,” said Brock Macdonald.

MacDonald represented Sacramento restaurant Beast and Bounty and was one of the chefs who created Sunday’s menu.

“We just basically prepped for the past four days for this party of hundreds,” Macdonald said.

“I have a tiny bit of sadness, but mostly a lot of happiness,” Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg said.

This was Steinberg’s final Tower Bridge Dinner as Sacramento mayor.

“This dinner is a celebration of everything that Sacramento is becoming,” he said.

It was also the hottest ticket in town, selling out in seconds.

The location is key to its popularity, even in triple-digit heat. No one wanted this event moved inside.

“It’s probably the biggest culinary event in Sacramento,” Macdonald said.

It turned the iconic Tower Bridge roadway into a runway of fine dining and drinks.

The dinner raised money to support students at Sacramento State who are the children of migrant farmers.

