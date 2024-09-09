Maryland firefighters honor 9/11 heroes with memorial stair climb

By Miana Massey

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — It’s been 23 years since the September 11 terror attacks on New York City’s original World Trade Center.

On Saturday, Maryland’s firefighters remembered their fallen colleagues with a memorial stair climb.

Hundreds of first responders and neighbors came together at M&T Bank Stadium for the annual climb.

Mya McConnell, Battalion Chief at Baltimore City Fire Department said the event is very important to them. “We want to make sure we memorialize that event, and they never forget.”

The tribute not only remembers the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11, but it also symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others.

“They have to go up and down and up and down. And they actually have to do two loops, if we only count the ups, to get that 110 stories, which was the height of the World Trade Towers,” McConnell explained.

With some wearing fire gear and others in weighed vests, the same goal is in mind.

“We always push each other trying to make ourselves better. So we took on this task to represent for our fallen brothers and sisters,” Ruth Blackwell, a firefighter paramedic said.

Mendez King was just 11 years old during the attacks. For him, this is a full-circle moment.

“Now that I’m in the fire service it brings it full circle. All our members come together as a brother and sisterhood and we make each other strong,” King said.

The climb helps The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation maintain programs that support fire service families and survivors.

“They gave everything and it’s a privilege to participate and remember what they did without anyone asking them to,” said Bryan Frank, an EMT firefighter.

