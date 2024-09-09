Kansas City Firefighters honor 9/11 victims with 110-story stair climb

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Firefighters from both sides of the state line gathered in Kansas City to climb 110 stories in full gear, commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The event is part of the Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, honoring the 343 firefighters who died in the World Trade Center.

This year’s climb was hosted at the Skyline Collection. The building at 1111 Main Street is the second-tallest habitable building in Kansas City and the third-tallest in the state of Missouri.

343 firefighters climbed 110 stories in full gear, honoring every hero who lost their life.

Each Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb participant carried a picture of a fallen firefighter.

Money raised will go to the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE), which supports families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.