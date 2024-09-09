Donald Glover postpones Childish Gambino tour stops to ‘focus on my physical health’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Glover is postponing the remaining North American dates of his final tour under the moniker Childish Gambino due to health-related reasons, he announced on Monday.

“Unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” Glover wrote in a statement posted to his X page. “Thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

Glover also wrote that ticket holders should hold onto their tickets because they will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which have not yet been announced.

The North American leg of the tour was set to conclude on October 3 in Chicago. The tour is then set to head to Europe in November.

CNN reached out to a representative for Glover for comment.

Glover previously announced that Sunday’s concert in Houston was also being postponed “due to illness” and had rescheduled a concert in August, citing “production issues.”

In June, Glover revealed that he was going to soon retire his musical persona Childish Gambino, telling the New York Times in an interview that it was :not fulfilling.”

The actor and musician released his fifth and final Childish Gambino album titled “Bando Stone & the New World” in July.

