CSPD: 11-year-old last seen Monday near Grant Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to CSPD, Trevor Frachner was last seen around 12:35 p.m. Monday near Grant Elementary School. He was heading south towards Grant Park. Grant Elementary is located on Westwood Blvd., near N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

CSPD said Trevor is described as a White male, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Trevor’s whereabouts, please call 719-444-7000.