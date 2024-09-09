Skip to Content
News

CSPD: 11-year-old last seen Monday near Grant Elementary School

11-year-old Trevor Frachner
CSPD
11-year-old Trevor Frachner
By
New
today at 6:47 PM
Published 6:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to CSPD, Trevor Frachner was last seen around 12:35 p.m. Monday near Grant Elementary School. He was heading south towards Grant Park. Grant Elementary is located on Westwood Blvd., near N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

CSPD said Trevor is described as a White male, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red shorts, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Trevor’s whereabouts, please call 719-444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content