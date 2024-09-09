CSFD extinguishes house fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night, on the northeast side of the city.

CSFD said crews arrived to flames showing from the home located at 5705 Nairnshire Drive.

The department said crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the house and protected adjacent homes. Once the majority of the fire was knocked down, crews entered the home and completed extinguishment, CSFD said.

No one was injured in the fire.