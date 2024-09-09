Skip to Content
News

CSFD extinguishes house fire in northeast Colorado Springs

By
today at 9:49 PM
Published 9:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night, on the northeast side of the city.

CSFD said crews arrived to flames showing from the home located at 5705 Nairnshire Drive.

The department said crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the house and protected adjacent homes. Once the majority of the fire was knocked down, crews entered the home and completed extinguishment, CSFD said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content