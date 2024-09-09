Colorado Springs offers free ‘Renters Rights 101’ workshop for residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Colorado Springs is inviting residents to a free “Renter Rights 101” informational session on Friday, Sept. 13 from 1-3 p.m., offered both in person and virtually.

Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert will be helping participants learn about a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters.

Other community legal and housing resources will be shared, but the city notes that presenters cannot provide legal advice for individual situations.

Event registration is optional and allows you to sign up to receive a copy of presenters' slides and a recording of the event. Those will also be available on the Housing and Community Vitality's website and newsletter.

The session is part of a 2024 Renters Rights 101 workshop series, produced in collaboration with Colorado Legal Services, the Pikes Peak Library District, The Justice Center, Colorado Housing Connects, the Independence Center, Silver Key, the Community Economic Defense Project and the City of Colorado Springs Housing and Community Vitality Department.

Meeting Information

Date: Friday, September 13, 1-3 p.m.

Location: Silver Key Senior Services, 1625 S. Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs

Join online: https://bit.ly/RenterRights-Sept13-2024-Join

Meeting ID: 275 855 120 433

Passcode: fXYDpW