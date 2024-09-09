Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs mayor to deliver annual State of the City address

May 16, 2023
KRDO
May 16, 2023
By
New
Published 6:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be delivering his annual State of the City address later this morning, at the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 10 a.m.

The speech can also be streamed live on SpringsTV, giving residents the chance to watch from the comfort of their home online or on channel 18.

The address will also be simulcast on the city's and mayor's social media pages.

You can watch the annual State of the City address here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content