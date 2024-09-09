CCL holder mom shoots man trying break into daughter’s bedroom in Chicago: ‘Fight or flight’

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Tre Ward

CHICAGO (WLS) — One mother says she has been a Concealed-Cary License holder for years, but never had to fire her gun until, she said, danger came through her daughter’s bedroom window on Saturday night.

Even if their broken outside windscreen is fixed, the trauma for one family has already seeped inside of their South Shore apartment.

"That motherly instincts kick in, so as soon as something happens, it's like fight or flight," the mother said.

The mother, who asked ABC7 to conceal her and her family’s identities, said it happened before 11 p.m.

That is when her 18-year-old daughter had just returned to her bedroom after bathing.

That motherly instincts kick in, so as soon as something happens, it’s like fight or flight CCL holder “So, I put the towel on, and I run out my room and I ran right there. I’m like, ‘Yo, somebody’s trying to come through my window.’ So, my mom immediately acted on it,” the daughter said.

“He was, like, hanging on her window. I just told him that, ‘I have a gun. I’m going to shoot.’ And he just didn’t stop. I fired a warning shot. I didn’t even know that he got hit,” the mother said.

That is, until police arrived on East 69th near Oglesby, where they found the 36-year-old suspect shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

His life was spared but now, he is armed with what the family hopes is a hard-learned lesson.

“Next time you think about coming through somebody’s window, you just remember how that bullet felt,” the daughter said.

The mother also hopes to move soon especially since, she said, police confiscated her gun.

“Try not to be out here committing crimes, especially trying to come into somebody’s house, because you never know what’s on the other side of that window,” the mother said.

Charges are pending against the suspect on Sunday night.

