Apple juice sold at Aldi, Walgreens, Weis stores included in expanded recall

(CNN) — Apple juice sold at chain retailers across the country has been recalled over concerns about arsenic levels.

The recall applies to certain bottles of Great Value, Market Basket, Weis, Urban Meadow, Natures Nectar, Wellsley Farms, Solevita and Clover Valley apple juice, according to manufacturer Refresco Beverages US and recall information posted on the US Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The juice was sold at stores such as Walgreens, Walmart, BJ’s, Weis and Aldi.

“The safety of consumers is always our top priority,” Refresco said in a statement that was updated Monday. “On August 23, 2024, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily initiated a recall of some select lots of 100% apple juice products produced using supplier provided concentrate when we became aware that previously manufactured product contained inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA’s 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level.”

The statement notes that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Consumers who have further questions can call Refresco at 1-888-260-3776.

Arsenic occurs naturally in the environment and can combine with other materials to create organic or inorganic forms, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Organic arsenic compounds mainly appear in fish and shellfish, and exposure is less harmful to humans.

Inorganic compounds are found in soil, sediments and groundwater. Exposure may lead to irritation of the stomach or intestines, blood vessel damage, skin changes and reduced nerve function. Long-term exposure in children has also been linked with lower IQ scores.

The FDA set the 10 ppb limit for inorganic arsenic in apple juice in June 2023 in an effort to reduce exposure of babies and young children to environmental contaminants through food. However, that level was not a requirement for manufacturers, and the agency said at the time that it would consider the limit “in addition to other factors” when deciding to take action on arsenic levels in foods.

