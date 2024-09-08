Fire contained at girls’ school in Kenya a day after blaze at boys’ dormitory that killed 21

By Jennifer Hauser, CNN

(CNN) — Three people were injured in a fire at a high school for girls in Kenya, authorities in the country reported, just one day after more than 20 people were killed by a blaze at an elementary school for boys.

“Isiolo Girls on fire, several students reportedly trapped inside,” state-owned Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) wrote on X Saturday.

On Sunday, the Kenya Red Cross said on X that the situation at the Isiolo Girls High School in Isiolo county had been contained and that there were three minor injuries.

The fire came a day after a deadly blaze at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in the country’s Nyeri county. Authorities said Saturday the fire at the boys’ dormitory had killed at least 21 people.

Nineteen bodies were recovered from the scene and two other people died after being taken to hospital, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said.

The elementary school dormitory housed 156 boys.

Mwaura expressed his condolences on behalf of the government to the victims’ loved ones.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.