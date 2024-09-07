Stellantis recalls more than 1.2 million Ram vehicles due to brake system software

By Robert Ilich, CNN

(CNN) — Car manufacturer Stellantis is recalling more than 1.2 million Ram 1500 vehicles due to a software malfunction in the anti-lock brake system (ABS), according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The vehicles being recalled include certain 2019, 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks, the NHTSA said Saturday in a statement.

“A routine review of customer feedback led to a Company investigation that discovered some 2019 and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks may be equipped with (ABS) module software that could inadvertently disable the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system,” Stellantis said in the statement.

Stellantis added that should the ESC disable, it would not affect the foundation brake function. Also, the ABS, ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning indicator lights would illuminate when the vehicle started up to show the systems are unavailable.

Dealers will update the ABS software for free of charge.

Stellantis said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

The recall comes after a similar recall in June that affected almost 158,000 Ram 2500 pick ups.

In a separate news release, the NHSTA said Stellantis is recalling certain 2020-2024 Jeep Gladiator and 2018-2024 Jeep Wrangler vehicles due to an instrument panel cluster that may experience an internal short circuit and fail.

