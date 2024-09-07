Numerous people shot in Kentucky near Interstate 75, officials say



By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.

“I-75 is closed at mile marker/Exit 49, and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London due to an active shooter situation,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook. “Numerous persons have been shot near I-75.”

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said via social media the suspect “has not been caught at this time. We are urging people to stay inside.” Law enforcement will provide “as much information as it becomes available,” he added

In a post on X, Gov. Andy Beshear wrote: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”

London, Kentucky, is located around 80 miles south of Lexington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

