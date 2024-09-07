Girls’ school on fire in Kenya, day after blaze at boys’ dormitory that killed 21

By Jennifer Hauser, CNN

(CNN) — A high school for girls in Kenya is on fire, authorities in the country have reported, just one day after more than 20 people were killed by a blaze at an elementary school for boys.

“Isiolo Girls on fire, several students reportedly trapped inside,” state-owned Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) wrote on X Saturday.

Kenya Red Cross said on X that response teams had been activated after a fire reported at the Isiolo Girls High School in Isiolo county.

The fire at Isiolo Girls comes a day after a deadly fire at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in the country’s Nyeri county. Authorities said Saturday the fire at the boys’ dormitory had killed at least 21 people.

Nineteen bodies were recovered from the scene and two others died after being taken to hospital, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said.

The elementary school dormitory housed 156 boys.

Mwaura expressed his condolences on behalf of the government to the victims’ loved ones.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

