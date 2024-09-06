Newlyweds win $3M after buying instant ticket game in northwest Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An Illinois couple is celebrating big after winning $3 million in an instant scratch-off game, lottery officials announced on Friday.

The couple bought the winning $30 “Titanium Black 7s” ticket at the Volume Liquors store at 382 Northwest Highway in Cary, Illinois — a suburb located 50 miles northwest of Chicago and 60 miles east of Rockford.

The player, who wants to remain anonymous, said he bought four tickets, and the last one was the winning ticket.

“I was definitely in shock, but my wife’s reaction was total disbelief, and it remained that way until the day we claimed our prize,” he said.

He also said the game’s name influenced the purchase, as his birthday is 7-7-77.

The couple plans to save for their kid’s college funds, invest in their retirement, and take more family trips.

The store will receive 1% of the prize amount, or $30,000, for selling the ticket.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 43 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $1.1 billion in prizes so far this year.

Players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

