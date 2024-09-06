Skip to Content
CSFD contains structure fire near Springs Rescue Mission

today at 2:28 PM
Published 2:40 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 59 W. Las Vegas Street.

This address belongs to the Greenway Flats, a permanent supportive housing complex.

CSFD said just before 2:30 p.m. that responding crews arrived to a working structure fire.

A short time later CSFD reported the fire was under control.

At the time of this writing, emergency vehicles are blocking all of Las Vegas Stree, west of Nevada Avenue.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

