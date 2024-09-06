CSFD contains structure fire near Springs Rescue Mission

At the time of this writing, emergency vehicles are blocking all of Las Vegas Stree, west of Nevada Avenue.

A short time later CSFD reported the fire was under control.

CSFD said just before 2:30 p.m. that responding crews arrived to a working structure fire.

This address belongs to the Greenway Flats , a permanent supportive housing complex.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 59 W. Las Vegas Street.

