CSFD contains structure fire near Springs Rescue Mission
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 59 W. Las Vegas Street.
This address belongs to the Greenway Flats, a permanent supportive housing complex.
CSFD said just before 2:30 p.m. that responding crews arrived to a working structure fire.
A short time later CSFD reported the fire was under control.
At the time of this writing, emergency vehicles are blocking all of Las Vegas Stree, west of Nevada Avenue.