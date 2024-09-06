Court rules Maine woman can sue correctional officers who allegedly watched her give birth

By Bonnie Bishop

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A judge rejected an appeal request Tuesday from two Cumberland County Jail correctional officers who are being sued for allegedly watching a female inmate while she was giving birth at Maine Medical Center.

Jaden Brown, the plaintiff, was pregnant when she turned herself in on a probation violation back in 2018. When she gave birth in 2019, she claims guards were in the delivery room when she was in labor, where her body was exposed. She also alleges it wasn’t the first time the officers were inappropriate with inmates.

Maine law says a corrections officer may not be in the room for a prisoner’s childbirth unless requested by medical personnel. Court documents say their presence was not requested by the hospital.

The court record also alleges guards Daniel Haskell and Sam Dickey engaged in inappropriate behavior with other females who were incarcerated.

The guards sought qualified immunity, which is meant to protect an officer from civil liability, but that doesn’t apply if an officer violates a clear law that they should have been aware of. After reviewing the case, a judge found they don’t qualify.

Brown also alleges she was handcuffed while in custody. Maine law also says a jail may not use restraints on a pregnant prisoner, unless there are extraordinary circumstances.

Dickey has since retired, but Haskell reportedly still works at the jail.

In the court documents, Brown said she wanted to speak up when she was in labor but felt too embarrassed.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce declined to comment since the lawsuit is ongoing. 8 Investigates also reached out to an attorney representing the guards Wednesday night, we’re hoping for a response in the coming days.

