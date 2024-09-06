Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department mourns loss of retired K9 Diesel

CSPD
By
Published 10:06 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is mourning the loss of a retired K9, Diesel.

CSPD says that Diesel passed away at age 14. He served from 2012 to 2019 as a narcotics detection/patrol apprehension dog.

CSPD shared that Diesel had an incredible career with his handler Lieutenant Brian Cummings; and will be greatly missed.

"Thank you for your service canine Diesel, we have the watch from here!" CSPD said.

