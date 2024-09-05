Police warn of surge in school bus violations as new safety measures go ignored

By Carolina Borges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida (WSVN) — Just two weeks into the new school year, Miami-Dade Police are raising concerns over a startling rise in school bus violations.

According to authorities, there have been an alarming 11,500 violations recorded since classes resumed, averaging around 1,600 violations per day.

The violations have been captured by new technology implemented earlier this year, designed to enhance student safety during pick-up and drop-off times.

Cameras installed on the stop arms of over 1,000 school buses automatically activate when the bus is fully stopped and the stop sign is deployed. These cameras detect movement on the left side of the bus and capture the license plates of vehicles that illegally pass.

“We have seen an increase in our motorists and our violators that tend to pass the school buses,” said Det. Angel Rodriguez of Miami-Dade County Schools.

Miami-Dade Police took to social media on Wednesday morning to remind drivers of the importance of adhering to school bus safety laws.

Violators are not only risking fines but also the safety of children. Authorities are reminding drivers that safety is a top priority and that enforcement will continue to be strict.

“This is a reminder to everyone in our community that safety is our utmost importance, and even to our first responder that may be going to call, we are not exempt from this law. We are also held accountable and made responsible to ensure that we adhere to, not only, the traffic laws but also to this school safety, bus camera enforcement,” said Rodriguez.

Since the start of the school year, these violations have resulted in over $2.5 million in tickets. Police are urging the public to be mindful of school buses and the safety of students both on and off the bus.

In addition to the exterior cameras, buses are also equipped with interior cameras to ensure the safety of students inside the bus as well.

Drivers are strongly advised to stop when a school bus deploys its stop arm, as failing to do so could result in significant penalties and, more importantly, put children’s lives at risk.

