Multiple families sue housing authority over alleged disability discrimination and retaliation

LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — “I spent 30 days crying because that’s my mom — every night I cried, every night,” said Courtney Johnson, the daughter of a former Lott Housing Authority resident.

That’s how some local families are describing their experience living at the Lott Housing Authority.

“I tried everything, everything I could think of to get help because she discriminated against me,” said current resident Adelia Martinez.

Adelia Martinez is one of many suing the housing authority over discrimination, retaliation and unreasonable violations.

“That’s where it all started, 37 days without AC and we’re in the triple digits in August. I called in for a work order, I waited seven days… nothing. I waited for another seven days, still nothing,” Martinez said.

Martinez says she’s lived there for more than two years and has received more than 15 unreasonable leasing violations, and she’s not alone.

“On the 31st day, the sheriff would come and forcibly remove her from her home…and that’s not how the process goes. It just caused more fear in my mom and she became really anxious,” Johnson said.

Courtney Johnson says her 60 year old mother lived at the housing authority for more than 10 years — that was until she unexpectedly received an eviction notice.

One of the reasons cited in the notice of termination document was “mental health issues”.

“On the way home I cried — I had to stop a couple times just to get myself together,” Johnson said.

Then there’s the Soefje’s, who also received an eviction notice after what they’re calling a dangerous encounter.

“I did not get any notice that anyone was coming to the apartment, legally they’re supposed to give you a notice before someone comes to your apartment and I was assaulted in my home,” said former resident, Stacey Soefje.

I called the sheriff’s department and because I called them we received a notice in the mail that they were evicting us. When we came home we were locked out.”

Adelia Martinez received a third eviction notice in August of 2024 and is set to be in court September 5th at Rosebud City Hall at 10:00 a.m.

Families told 25 News they plan to protest prior to the trial at 9:00 a.m.

On September 25, the Martinez’s lawsuit trial against the Lott Housing Authority will be in Marlin.

” I don’t want to see anyone struggling like I’m struggling — it’s hard,” Martinez said.

25 News reached out to the lawyer for the Lott Housing Authority handling this case, David Morrison. He has not yet responded to our calls or emails in regard to the allegations.

