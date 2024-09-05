Local veteran shares story about mental health struggles

By Heather Healy

Click here for updates on this story

Texas (KXXV) — Local Air Force veteran Kametra Marzette always knew she was meant to serve in the military.

“My parents were both army, retired — I grew up in the military, I’m a military brat, and that’s all I saw, and my parents made it look pretty fun, so when I graduated high school, I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Marzette said.

Serving for 20 years as a personalist and education and training manger, Marzette enjoyed the military life.

“I joined to travel, and to experience new things and I got just that,” she said.

“I think my biggest issue was my transition out of the military.”

But transitioning from military to civilian life isn’t easy —

“There’s no structure like you’re used to. Your family dynamic can change, and it’s still on you to provide,” Marzette said.

causing chaos for mental health.

“A lot of people retire in the Central Texas area — Texas is very good for veterans to live, however, I think people know that, but they don’t know the ins and outs and details of getting a job or continuing education and they’re at a standstill,” Marzette said.

Feeling overwhelmed and stuck, with just under 120,000 veterans in Bell County and 11,000 in McLennan County, these fellow Texans are in need and need help before it’s too late.

“Military veterans and members are unfortunately 1.7 times more likely to die by suicide than by any other population,” Katherine Martin, Clinic Director for the Steven A. Cohen Clinic in Killeen.

“We see on average about 200,000 military members in the state of Texas looking to transition, and that can also really be a difficult gap in time.”

That’s where programs at the Steven A. Cohen Clinic here in Killeen can help, making that transition as smooth as possible.

“Here I’m the community liaison — I let the community know what we offer and also establish community relationships,” Marzette said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.