Bear cubs sneak into cabin during woman’s girls’ trip

By Katherine Worsham

California (KSBY) — A group of women from the Central Coast on a recent girls’ trip to Bass Lake had a close encounter with some bear cubs.

Cathy Lee Jordano of Arroyo Grande shared video of the chaotic moment when the two cubs wandered into their cabin.

Jordano says the group of friends had just returned from a bike ride in Yosemite when they spotted a mother bear and her cubs walking down the street into their yard. Before they knew it, the two cubs had entered the house through an open side door.

While one of the cubs quickly ran back out, the other needed a little coaxing. One of the women managed to shoo the cub out of the living room with a pillow, and it ran outside to join its sibling.

Jordano says they kept an eye on the mother bear, which had wandered into the garage, to make sure it also did not enter the house.

Once mama and her cubs were reunited, they continued off down the street.

In the end, Jordano says no people or bears were hurt and the incident made for a “hilarious” memory. She says she wanted to share the experience, because “we all need a little laughter these days.”

