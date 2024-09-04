Skip to Content
Visualizing how mass shootings in 2024 compare with past years

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at Perry High School in Perry
Scott Morgan/Reuters
Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at Perry High School in Perry
By
January 5, 2024 10:37 AM
Published 9:59 AM

By Annette Choi and Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — CNN is tracking mass shootings in the United States using data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence. Both CNN and GVA define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Here’s how 2024 compares with previous years:

Last year ranked second for most mass shootings in a year since 2013. Read the full breakdown from 2023.

