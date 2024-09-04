Concert goers upset by fake Nelly tickets at state fair

By Waylin Walls Parker

Click here for updates on this story

Du Quoin, Illinois (WSIL) — There’s controversy over fake concert tickets at the DuQuoin State Fair.

Many people got the chance to see Nelly take the stage last night, but some people were disappointed to learn their tickets were fake.

When Nikki Banfield heard Nelly was performing at the DuQouin State fair. She searched to buy tickets.

She says the first site that popped up was StubHub, and because she knew the company’s name well she bought her tickets there for her son’s first concert.

“And I thought Nelly would be good. I love Nelly, I’ve always loved Nelly,” Bandfield said.

Well when they arrived at the Grandstand. She and a few other people were surprised to learn the site that sold them their tickets were not valid for the concert.

“And the lady that’s taking the tickets goes, ‘We don’t even have a scanner, To scan your kind of tickets.’ And all the women were angry. One woman had bought four tickets, and I had bought two which were $271 plus tax,” Banfield said.

Banfield said she even emailed StubHub when the tickets didn’t appear on the app before the concert to make sure her tickets were there.

“I just had a weird feeling with it for some reason. So I contacted StubHub through email,” Banfield said. “And they checked and they came back with, ‘well, we’re not finding that order number.’ And then they had me run through all these steps, to do this and do that. And finally I got another final email that says we found it and it’s all good.”

But luckily a good samaritan heard Banfield’s situation, and gave her two free tickets to get in the concert.

“This lady approaches me and my son and gives us tickets. So we went into the concert just shocked the whole time saying, wow, what just happened? But we were so very grateful and thankful,” Banfield said.

The best way to avoid scams, is to check the venus official website or call them to see who their official ticket vendors are.

“In this situation, go to websites, read websites, Google Scams. I mean, nowadays you have to do so much stuff. I just thought StubHub’s legit,” Banfield said.

News 3 reached out to StubHub, and they are investigating Bandfield’s situation.

Bandfield is happy she got to go to the concert. While she’s not sure she’ll get her money back, she did learn a very valuable lesson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.