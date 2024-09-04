Colorado Springs’ first Cat Cafe is coming to downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Downtown Colorado Springs is getting its first cat cafe.

Comfort and Joy Cat Cafe will have its grand opening on Friday, September 6.

Owners Sharon Mullally and Carol Lawrence Guinta have been working on this project for the past two years, after a trip to Scotland.

"We felt the need, to help out the other local, rescue and foster homes by giving them another outlet where they can feature. We can feature, homeless pets," said Guinta.

The cafe was created with the goal of helping cats find their forever homes. They're partnering with Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) to host up to eight cats at a time.

"We look at it as almost an extension of the shelter, because we are a small rural shelter up in divide, we may not get the foot traffic that you have in downtown Colorado Springs. So to give our cats an opportunity to not just be seen and interact with people, but then to be adopted is priceless," said Kathleen Ruyak with the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

Since the cafe's soft opening four-weeks ago, five cats have found a forever home.

"Give them the second chance they need and comfort and joy. Cat cafe was exactly that out-of-the-box thinking, and they've been wonderful to our cats," said Ruyak.

People can adopt cats straight from the cafe without having to go to the animal shelter.

The grand opening for Comfort and Joy Cat Cafe is Friday, September 6 at 3:30 p.m.

The cafe is located at 615 S. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.