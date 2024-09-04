Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Red River hogs welcome new hoglet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Wednesday that they welcomed their newest resident last week.

According to the zoo, Red River hogs Finn and Gus, both first-time parents, were greeted by a new baby on Thursday, Aug. 29. The zoo said they had been seen breeding but zookeepers did not know a baby was on the way.

The zoo said Red River hoglets, just like the adults, have bright orange coats, but the babies also have brown and white stripes that run the length of their bodies, along with little brown and white spots all over. Those stripes and spots usually fade at around six months of age, but act as important camouflage while they're around.

Finn's keepers said she has embraced her hoglet with all of the key behaviors they want to see from a first-time mom, and because of this, the animal care staff are unlikely to handle the baby unless there’s a medical need. The baby’s sex has not been identified and likely won’t be for another several weeks. In keeping with CMZoo tradition, the baby likely won’t be named for at least 30 days.

According to the zoo, unlike many species, Red River hog fathers are active in raising their young. But for now, Finn and the baby will get time to bond alone, and Gus will join the family once Finn shows she’s comfortable.

The zoo said they will announce when the hoglet will makes its public debut on their social media channels.