Part-time teacher accused of leaving child outside of a home overnight, records show

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A woman whom court documents identify as a part-time Houston Independent School District employee faces a child endangerment charge after investigators say she locked a child outside of an eastside apartment in the middle of the night over the weekend.

Georgette Albert’s court paperwork alleged she “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” placed a child younger than 15 years old in “imminent danger of bodily injury.”

The record shows the alleged offense happened on Aug. 31, and Houston police arrested Albert the following morning on Sept. 1.

Albert’s initial court paperwork didn’t provide many details about what allegedly unfolded, the motive, the child’s age, or how she and the child are related.

An affidavit of financial condition, attached to the charging paperwork, revealed that the 43-year-old supports four children, rents an apartment on East Houston Road, and has worked for HISD for about a year. Eyewitness News is trying to reach district officials to confirm Albert’s employment, including where she works and what she does.

Authorities filed Albert’s charge in the 180th District Court. She’s expected to appear in probable cause court on Monday afternoon.

