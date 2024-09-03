Neighborhood fuming over short-term rental party house

By Steve Pickett, S.E. Jenkins

DALLAS (KTVT) — Residents of a west Dallas neighborhood are still fuming over the “takeover” of their block on Saturday night that led police to remove hundreds from a short-term rental house.

It may be Dallas’ worst example of short-term rental abuse.

Saturday night, neighbors on Ivanhoe Lane faced what they call “anarchy,” under the guise of a short-term rental.

Just before 11 p.m., Dallas police officers faced a house with so many party-goers they stopped counting.

“There were at least [200] to 500 people total in that one home,” said Shanell Rusk, who lives on Ivanhoe Lane.

Residents say the house in question is a short-term rental known for turning a house into an event center of excess.

Rusk and others on Ivanhoe Lane said the hundreds who filled the house showed little regard for the people who live in the neighborhood.

Police ended the party, but Rusk wants to end the “takeover” of her neighborhood.

“It shouldn’t even be here,” said Rusk. “This is a residential area. I promise you, you will not be able to move to different parts of residential areas and just build towers and have big, huge 500, [300], 400 people parties.”

Residents say they have no guarantee the same out-of-control party won’t happen again this weekend.

CBS News Texas has not been able to track down the owner of the house.

