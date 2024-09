It is unclear the extent of injuries at this time.

CSPD says that the major crash unit is responding.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has 30th St. at Boardwalk Dr. shut down due to a motorcycle crash.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.