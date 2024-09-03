Colorado Springs police close westbound Platte at Don Juan St. due to motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a truck at East Platte and Don Juan Street.

CSPD says that Westbound Platte is closed at Don Juan Street.

According to CSPD, the motorcycle was going west on Platte and the truck was going east. The truck attempted to turn and collided with the rider.

CSPD says the rider was transported to the hospital and is deceased. The truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.