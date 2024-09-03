Colorado Springs man hospitalized after being caught in crossfire in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police are looking for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that hospitalized one man.

CSPD first received reports of the shooting at 5:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 on Delta Drive, near South Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to CSPD, the man was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound when he was shot.

Investigators believe two people were shooting at each other when the vehicle was struck, and that the man was likely not the intended target.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects have been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.