Catch a Smoother, Quieter Ride as METRO Introduces Electric Buses into its Fleet

September 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s public transit system is stepping into the future with a quieter, smoother, and eco-friendly twist. METRO has just launched its first zero-emission electric buses, transforming the passenger experience on two popular routes. As the hum of diesel fades into the past, commuters on the 402 Bellaire Quickline and the 28 OST-Wayside routes can now enjoy a modern ride that’s as clean as it is comfortable.

This move is more than just an upgrade; it’s a bold stride toward METRO’s vision of a sustainable future. The 402 Bellaire Quickline, now entirely electric, has swapped out its aging fleet for these state-of-the-art buses, offering an enhanced journey from Chinatown to the Medical Center through Southwest Houston, Gulfton, and Bellaire. Meanwhile, the 28 OST-Wayside route, serving neighborhoods like Fifth Ward—areas that have long struggled with air pollution—now boasts five electric buses. This shift underscores METRO’s commitment to both environmental justice and superior service.

METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock articulated the broader impact of this initiative, stating, “These improvements are an investment in our customers. The new electric buses meet our broader goals of ensuring the system is accessible, equitable, and helps us close environmental justice gaps. Both routes serve communities that include minority, low-income, and transit-dependent populations. It is so important we provide these customers with an easy and safe choice that they will be excited to ride.”

Beyond the environmental benefits, these buses are designed with passenger comfort in mind. Riders will appreciate features like USB charging ports, increased space for ADA patrons, and three wheelchair securement areas—making each trip not just sustainable but also inclusive and convenient.

This introduction of electric buses is just the beginning. Thanks to a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant, METRO plans to expand its fleet further, with a total of 20 electric buses and 14 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses on the horizon. This initiative is a key component of METRO’s broader strategy to create a more sustainable, environmentally friendly transit system.

For our Houston Style Magazine readers, this means a transit system that’s cleaner, quieter, and more reliable than ever before. So next time you hop on the 402 or 28, take a moment to appreciate the greener path METRO is paving—because this is the future of urban mobility, and it’s electric.

