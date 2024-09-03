After 11 drownings in Oakland County, more call for water safety classes in schools

By Tiarra Braddock

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan (WXYZ) — There have been 11 drownings reported in Oakland County this year, up significantly from last year when four drownings occurred.

With this spike in drownings, state legislators hope a bill that would require public schools to teach water safety will lower the number of deaths in the water.

“Do you think water safety should be taught in all classrooms?” I asked.

“I think it should be,” said Isaiah Borrow of Pontiac.

I spoke to some people who were out at Cass Lake in Waterford about requiring water safety classes at schools.

“It’s super imperative with all the drownings that have been going on that people really need to be concerned not only about water safety and what their kids are doing over out in the water, but if we have more people educated in that, then there’s more of a chance of just kind of being able to be there if something does happen,” said Cole Duncan.

The bill would not require swim lessons, but would ensure that schools provide students with age appropriate education of water safety and an understanding of water safety practices.

The bill was introduced by State Sen. Roger Victory, but on Friday, State Rep. Donni Steele called for the legislature to pass it.

“Anything that helps people stay safe especially kids and learn about safety is a good idea,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard says many people think water safety is just knowing how to swim but it’s so much more than that.

“It’s safe boating, it’s knowing boating laws, it’s knowing what to do in an emergency, what equipment what’s required in a boat, how to operate a craft, what to do if you’re a swimmer in the water, what are good ideas for safety in lakes and around boats. All those things either work harmoniously or sometimes lead to tragedy,” said Bouchard.

Bouchard also shared some lifesaving tips people need to keep in mind as they enjoy the lakes during these last days of summer.

“Knowing who’s in the water, where they are, what their routes are, that’s all a good idea too so if someone doesn’t show up, we know where to start looking,” Bouchard added.

If the bill passes, schools will be required to teach water safety by the end of the 2026 school year.

