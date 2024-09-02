Zheng Qinwen and Donna Vekić break record for latest finish in women’s match at US Open

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — At 2:15 a.m. ET, the last ball was struck, and China’s Zheng Qinwen and Donna Vekić of Croatia completed the latest finish for a women’s match in US Open history.

World No. 7 Zheng defeated Vekić, who is ranked No. 24, 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The previous latest time for a women’s US Open match to finish was at 2:13 a.m. ET, when Maria Sakkari of Greece outlasted Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 in the fourth round in 2021.

Zheng and Vekić’s match started just before 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. It lasted two hours and 50 minutes.

It was a rematch of the Paris Olympics gold medal match, where Zheng won gold and Vekić earned silver.

Despite the super late finish, this round of 16 match on Arthur Ashe Stadium was high quality. Combined, Zheng and Vekić had 67 winners to 57 unforced errors.

Recently retired tennis star Andy Murray weighed in during the third set on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling out the four grand slam events – the US Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros – as well as the ATP Tour, the WTA Tour and the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

“The tennis scheduling situation is a total mess,” Murray said in his post. “It looks so amateurish having matches going on at 2,3 4am. Sort it out.”

CNN has contacted the US Tennis Association (USTA) for comment on the tournament scheduling.

Zheng will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final.

